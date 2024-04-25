In Ernakulam, it’s advantage UDF, but LDF is not yielding

KOCHI : In Ernakulam, the state’s commercial hub, incumbent Hibi Eden is seeking a second consecutive term, while the CPM-led LDF will look to break the Congress dominance with its surprise candidate K J Shine. The BJP-led NDA, on the other hand, has fielded K S Radhakrishnan, the former vice chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit and chairman of PSC, hoping to improve its performance in the constituency, a Congress citadel.
The Congress started its preparations in the constituency even before Hibi’s candidacy was officially announced. And the party and Hibi maintained the momentum throughout the campaign, giving them an edge over their rivals.
In 2019, Hibi’s victory over CPM’s P Rajeeve by 1.69 lakh votes was noteworthy. His father George Eden represented the seat from 1998 to 2003. Hibi was Ernakulam MLA when he was fielded in 2019, replacing sitting MP and former Union minister K V Thomas. His active involvement in constituency affairs and developmental initiatives have made him accessible to voters, giving him an advantage.
Since 1952, Congress candidates have won from Ernakulam 13 times, while the LDF has been victorious seven times. The LDF’s first victory was in 1967 when CPM’s V Viswanatha Menon was fielded. Later, LDF-backed independents, Xavier Arakkal and Sebastian Paul, were fielded to counter the Congress influence. However, the LDF has not won the constituency in the last two decades. The Latin Catholic community has a strong voter base in the constituency, especially along the coastal belt.
Shine, a state committee member of the Kerala State Teachers’ Association, has also campaigned effectively. In the 2021 assembly election, the LDF won the Kalamassery, Vypeen, and Kochi constituencies, which is giving the Left camp confidence. Despite piggybacking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clout, Radhakrishnan’s campaign seems to have failed to make an impact.