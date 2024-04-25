In Ernakulam, it’s advantage UDF, but LDF is not yielding

KOCHI : In Ernakulam, the state’s commercial hub, incumbent Hibi Eden is seeking a second consecutive term, while the CPM-led LDF will look to break the Congress dominance with its surprise candidate K J Shine. The BJP-led NDA, on the other hand, has fielded K S Radhakrishnan, the former vice chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit and chairman of PSC, hoping to improve its performance in the constituency, a Congress citadel.

The Congress started its preparations in the constituency even before Hibi’s candidacy was officially announced. And the party and Hibi maintained the momentum throughout the campaign, giving them an edge over their rivals.