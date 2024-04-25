Kerala: EP Jayarajan ‘praise’ makes it to M T Ramesh poll flyers, sparks storm

KOZHIKODE : In a surprising turn of events, the Kozhikode constituency witnessed a political storm as the name of LDF convener E P Jayarajan found place in the election campaign notice of NDA candidate M T Ramesh. The notice, distributed among the voters, cited Jayarajan’s endorsement of Ramesh as a superior choice in the upcoming elections.
The notice, circulated a month ahead of the elections, has sparked heated discussions throughout the constituency, as the campaign reached a crescendo. The notice cites Jayarajan’s purported acknowledgment of Ramesh’s leadership qualities, stating that even he believes the NDA candidate to be the most-suitable choice.
The whole issue started with Jayarajan making a statement during a media interaction in Kannur approximately a month ago. During the interaction, Jayarajan mentioned the emergence of formidable leaders within the NDA fold in this year’s elections, specifically citing Ramesh’s presence in Kozhikode constituency.
However, the inclusion of Jayarajan’s name in the BJP candidate’s campaign material has given a new dimension to the electoral landscape, raising questions about political affiliations and alliances. While some view it as a strategic move to sway undecided voters, others perceive it as a breach of political decency, exploiting Jayarajan’s remarks for partisan gains.
As the fervour intensifies and the countdown to polling day dwindles, the controversy surrounding Jayarajan’s inadvertent involvement in Ramesh’s campaign adds an intriguing twist to the already charged electoral atmosphere in Kozhikode.