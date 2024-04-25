Kerala: EP Jayarajan ‘praise’ makes it to M T Ramesh poll flyers, sparks storm

KOZHIKODE : In a surprising turn of events, the Kozhikode constituency witnessed a political storm as the name of LDF convener E P Jayarajan found place in the election campaign notice of NDA candidate M T Ramesh. The notice, distributed among the voters, cited Jayarajan’s endorsement of Ramesh as a superior choice in the upcoming elections.

The notice, circulated a month ahead of the elections, has sparked heated discussions throughout the constituency, as the campaign reached a crescendo. The notice cites Jayarajan’s purported acknowledgment of Ramesh’s leadership qualities, stating that even he believes the NDA candidate to be the most-suitable choice.

The whole issue started with Jayarajan making a statement during a media interaction in Kannur approximately a month ago. During the interaction, Jayarajan mentioned the emergence of formidable leaders within the NDA fold in this year’s elections, specifically citing Ramesh’s presence in Kozhikode constituency.