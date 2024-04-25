Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi alleges Modi-Pinarayi nexus

KALPETTA/MANANTHAVADY : Taking over from her brother, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has alleged a nexus between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Pinarayi has been involved in several scams, but he is not being chased by the central agencies and no cases are being charged against him, which shows the links between Modi and him,” she said, addressing an election rally in Kalpetta assembly segment of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

The Union government is not taking any action against Pinarayi, while many other chief ministers fighting Modi and his forces are being framed in cases and imprisoned, Priyanka said. The LDF and the BJP are only attacking Rahul Gandhi.

“The vote you cast in this election is not only for Wayanad, but also for the country...Every day there is a huge increase in the prices of essential goods. Unemployment in the country has increased. The prime minister and the BJP are not talking about important issues,” she alleged.

The BJP is destroying all constitutional institutions and are trying to change the country’s Constitution, Priyanka alleged. Bank accounts of Congress party were frozen during elections. The BJP doesn’t have the courage to fight against the Congress through elections, she said.