LDF will register ‘historic win’ in all 20 seats: MV Govindan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : LDF will register a “historic win” in Kerala in the Lok Sabha elections, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, he added that the BJP will draw a blank.

“LDF is confident of winning all 20 seats. The Left aims to defeat the BJP-led fascist government at the Centre, bring a secular, democratic government, and increase the Left’s strength in Parliament,” he said.

Govindan also expressed anguish over the revelation of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma that a section of state Congress leaders had held talks with him to form a new party. On MLA P V Anwar’s statement against Rahul Gandhi, the CPM secretary said what Anwar intended to raise was a political issue, not a biological one.

People won’t believe pre-poll surveys: Binoy Viswam

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam dismissed pre-poll surveys which predicted an upper hand for UDF in the Lok Sabha elections. “More than 50% of these surveys are failures. People will not believe the surveys. He also dismissed rumours that members of the Christian community will vote for BJP.