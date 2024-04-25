Kerala

LDF will register ‘historic win’ in all 20 seats: MV Govindan

On MLA P V Anwar’s statement against Rahul Gandhi, the CPM secretary said what Anwar intended to raise was a political issue, not a biological one.
MV Govindan.
MV Govindan. (Photo| Facebook)
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : LDF will register a “historic win” in Kerala in the Lok Sabha elections, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, he added that the BJP will draw a blank.

“LDF is confident of winning all 20 seats. The Left aims to defeat the BJP-led fascist government at the Centre, bring a secular, democratic government, and increase the Left’s strength in Parliament,” he said.

Govindan also expressed anguish over the revelation of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma that a section of state Congress leaders had held talks with him to form a new party. On MLA P V Anwar’s statement against Rahul Gandhi, the CPM secretary said what Anwar intended to raise was a political issue, not a biological one.

People won’t believe pre-poll surveys: Binoy Viswam

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam dismissed pre-poll surveys which predicted an upper hand for UDF in the Lok Sabha elections. “More than 50% of these surveys are failures. People will not believe the surveys. He also dismissed rumours that members of the Christian community will vote for BJP.

MV Govindan
Election 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com