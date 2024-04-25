PM acting like a ‘petty politician’, says Mallikarjun Kharge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is acting like a “petty politician”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Modi is targeting the Congress after becoming apprehensive of invisible voters following the first round of voting, he told reporters at Indira Bhavan.

The Congress president demanded to know why Modi should be bothered about the grand old party of India if it is not a force to reckon with.

“Modi is so frustrated. I have travelled across 10-12 states for campaigning and have been getting very good reports from the public and voters alike. I want Modi to read our country’s history and learn how to keep the country united,” Kharge said.

Referring to Modi’s hate speech in Rajasthan, Kharge recalled that B R Ambedkar was the youngest among fourteen siblings and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has nine children.

“So, is it a particular community which has got maximum children? How can Modi say so? This is highly deplorable. He is also trying to garner votes by talking about mangalsutra,” Kharge said.