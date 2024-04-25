Thrissur NDA candidate Suresh Gopi visits religious and community leaders ahead of LS Polls

KOTTAYAM: As the campaigning for the 18th Lok Sabha elections came to a close on Wednesday,

Suresh Gopi, the NDA candidate for the Thrissur constituency On Thursday embarked on a day of visits to various religious and community leaders across thestate.

His day began with a visit to the St. George Forane Church in Aruvithura near Pala, where he offered prayers. He then met with Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, the bishop of the Pala diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, at the bishop's residence.

Following this, Gopi engaged in a discussion with Kanjirappally bishop Mar Jose Pulickal and later met with G Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of the Nair Service Society, at the NSS headquarters in Changanassery.

In the afternoon, Gopi met with Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of the SNDP Yogam, in Kalichukulangara.

Gopi stated that these visits were personal and intended to seek blessings from the religious and community leaders. He emphasized to reporters that his interactions were purely private and not politically motivated.

However, the timing of these visits, just before the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, raises questions about their potential political implications.