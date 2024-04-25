Visionary Nambisan’s voting device was a decade too early

KOCHI : In this election season, the electronic voting machine has been posing many questions. But for T V K Nambisan, in the 1970s, it was the answer to many of the problems plaguing the electoral system.

His dreamt up his version in his late twenties, when technology was at a different level and the concept had not been conceived. Now 78, Nambisan remembers how he came up with the idea and how his device had the then Kerala Chief Minister C Achutha Menon in awe.

“It was 1972, and I was living in Palakkad with some friends. We had partnered to set up an electronics repair firm. During a discussion over tea, someone remarked how good it would be if there was a system to do away with paper ballots, something involving a machine that would enable declaration of results in a short time,” Nambisan remembers.

That got him thinking. “It was as if a bulb went off in my head. And I decided to design such a machine. I thought of relying on the electro-mechanical method. In those days, electronics had advanced only to the level of transistors,” he told TNIE.

Nambisan thought up a blueprint in his mind and then set out to buy the necessary components.

“My design comprised of a mater unit and the counting unit along with other equipment. The components were sourced from the seconds market in Coimbatore,” says Nambisan, who had dropped out of engineering college.

And the cost incurred? “Around Rs 300, I think. It was a long time ago and I do not recollect the exact amount.” Nothing was easy, he says. “I had to travel a lot for the components. Once the machine was made, it took even longer to bring it to the attention of authorities,” adds Nambisan, who resorted to using his Thrissur connection to approach Achutha Menon.