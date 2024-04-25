Water metro logs over 19.72L users in a year

KOCHI : Over 19.72 lakh passengers took to the Kochi Water Metro in its first year of operation, according to officials. India’s first water metro, launched with nine boats on two distinct routes: High Court to Vypeen and Vyttila to Kakkanad, was inaugurated on April 25 last year. The High Court-Fort Kochi route was launched last Sunday.

“In the field of sustainable water transportation, Kochi Water Metro has been able to establish itself as a model. In its first year of operation, more tourists visited Kochi to explore the service, owing to its innovative and distinctive concept. However, Kochi Water Metro’s main goal is to convince islanders to use it for their everyday transportation,” said Loknath Behera, managing director of Kochi Metro.

While its tickets are priced from Rs 20 to Rs 40, regular passengers can travel for Rs 10 with the travel pass. While it costs Rs 18 to reach High Court by bus from South Chittoor, the public can travel the same distance for just Rs 10 using the Kochi Water Metro travel pass.

“Also, development of the terminals at Mattancherry, Paliyamthuruth, Willingdon Island, Kadamakkudy, and Kumbalam is progressing. Operations on these routes are set to begin in September or October. Cochin Shipyard has promised to deliver five more boats by September,” said Behera, adding that efforts are being made to improve first- and last-mile connectivity.