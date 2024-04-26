6k police personnel on poll duty in Ernakulam on April 26

KOCHI: Over 6,000 police personnel, including from the paramilitary force, have been deployed across Ernakulam district to ensure peaceful voting on Friday.

There are 185 sensitive booths, all of them in the Ernakulam rural police limits, which cover parts of Ernakulam, Kottayam, Chalakudy and Idukki Lok Sabha constituencies. Hence, a major chunk of the personnel – around 4,500 – will be posted in the rural limits and tasked with manning all 1,538 polling booths here as well as maintaining law and order. As many as 14 DySP-rank officers will supervise security arrangements in the rural police limits.

As many as 44 inspectors, 400 SIs and 2,200 civil police officers, along with 1,510 special police officers will also be deployed on poll duty in the rural limits. Forty-one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have reached Aluva for security work. The police have also selected 102 officials from other departments to handle security during the elections.