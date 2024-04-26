Cases filed for ‘defaming’ Pinarayi Vijayan on social media

KOCHI: Two cases have been registered against purported defamatory posts on social media platforms targeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The cases were filed by Ernakulam Rural cyber police following a report by Police Cyberdome.

One of the cases was registered against the Facebook page named ‘Troll. Kammi’ and the Facebook account of Shiju Kr for allegedly posting and sharing cartoons and memes of the CM.

“Pictures of the chief minister were found to have been edited and circulated in an attempt to spread fake messages. The content is defamatory,” an officer said.

The second case was registered against the X account ‘Binger (Modi Ji Ka Parivar)’ for posting a message on April 15.

“The content militates against religious harmony in the state by claiming the CM was involved in minority appeasement politics,” the officer said.

Ever since the general election was announced, cyberdome has been actively scanning for defamatory and fake content spread through social media.

As many as six cases have been registered by Ernakulam Rural cyber police and three by Kochi City cyber police in the district.

Police are now trying to trace these accounts and summon the people behind them for interrogation.