EP Jayarajan, son held talks with me on joining BJP, alleges Sobha Surendran

ALAPPUZHA: Dropping a bombshell on the eve of elections, BJP’s Alappuzha Lok Sabha candidate Sobha Surendran claimed LDF convenor E P Jayarajan had approached her about joining the BJP. Sobha named Jayarajan at a presser in Alappuzha after controversial middleman T G Nandakumar raised allegations against her in Delhi.

“A decision on [EP] joining BJP was almost reached. However, he feared CPM retaliation. Jayarajan’s son was also involved in the talks and sent me WhatsApp messages. I met him at a hotel in Kochi,” she said. The development came after Sobha’s assertion on Tuesday that a senior CPM leader was ready to join the BJP, only to withdraw later owing to threats from his party.

Sobha said she met Jayarajan and his son at Renai Cochin for talks. “I have all the WhatsApp messages relating to the meeting” she said at the press meet, while displaying the messages.