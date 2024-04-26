Kerala: A peek into war rooms on D-Day eve

Hassan told TNIE that the UDF had taken stringent steps to prevent undercurrents and bogus voting. “In three to four Lok Sabha seats, we are expecting tough contests,” he said.

Congress leader Pandalam Sudhakaran told TNIE that majority of the local leaders calling him from other constituencies were eager to know the trend in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The trend is very much visible; there is heavy anti-incumbency sentiment against the chief minister and LDF government,” he added.

A floor above the war room, members of the media committee, social media cell and administration were immersed in hectic work.

AKG Centre

The state headquarters of the CPM appeared deserted on Thursday. The reading room, usually a vibrant space, was vacant. The TV set was switched off.

“All the leaders are out campaigning,” said an AKG Centre staff member. “Several senior district leaders, who usually frequent the centre, have been absent since the election was announced. All have been busy with the tasks assigned to them.”

The accommodation rooms for state-level leaders, too, are vacant. “You will get to see the usual faces here only from Saturday,” the staffer said.

On Thursday, many district leaders were in Attingal constituency. Education Minister V Sivankutty, who is in charge of the district, also did not turn up at the centre. He was busy with the silent campaigning for Thiruvananthapuram LDF candidate Pannian Raveendran.

Mararji Bhavan

The atmosphere at the BJP state office in Thiruvananthapuram was tranquil on the eve of election day, a departure from the bustling campaign days when the building buzzed with activity.

Only a handful of workers lingered around in the grand lobby of the new building. Many had after a morning ceremony marking the 29th death anniversary of K G Marar, a foundational figure in the state unit.