Kerala: Adoor Prakash accuses collector for failing to tackle issue of voter-duplication

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF’s Attingal candidate Adoor Prakash on Thursday reiterated his allegation of rampant duplication in the voters’ list, saying the district collector had failed to address the issue.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the vote in the state, Prakash said the High Court had directed electoral officials and the district collector to hand over all the details about duplication in the voters’ list to candidates. But officials have only provided partial details, he claimed.

Prakash said numerous people were found to be having multiple votes and government officials were responsible for providing them with different voter ID cards. “Action should be taken against such government officials,” he said.

He said the UDF has prepared the list of duplicate voters in each booth and it will be passed on to party workers and polling officials.

Engaged in a tough triangular contest, Prakash on Thursday devoted time to attend marriages and took stock of preparations visiting election committee offices in the assembly segments. He also inaugurated a dental clinic in Kallambalam.

Continuing with his one-on-one interactions, the UDF candidate visited the houses of some newlyweds, whose ceremonies he could not attend owing to the campaign. He also visited the houses of some people who had died recently and offered his condolences.

UDF workers, meanwhile, engaged in door-to-door campaigning. Social media activity also picked up over the day.

Prakash will cast his vote in Adoor in the morning before returning to his constituency.