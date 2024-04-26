Kerala: Foodkit row erupts in Wayanad hours before polls

KALPETTA: With hours left for voting, allegations are flying thick and fast over the seizure of food kits in Wayanad constituency. The row erupted on Wednesday when the police and election officers recovered around 1,500 kits containing essential food items based on a tip-off from a wholesaler in Sultan Bathery.

Later, various political parties hurriedly convened press conferences trading charges against each other on Thursday. The LDF and UDF came out alleging that the BJP was distributing food kits on a large scale to influence voters, especially the tribal population, just before the elections.

Amid the controversy, around 176 food kits were found inside a house at Thekkumthara near Kalpetta during a police inspection on Thursday. The foodkits were found during a joint search conducted by the police and election squad from the house of a BJP supporter V K Sasi. As per the statement of the house owner, the kits were brought during the Vishu celebrations for distribution to the temple, but it was delayed.

The Congress has lodged a complaint with the district collector, against the BJP in connection with the incident. “Top police officials are probing the incident. They have already registered separate cases and inspections are going on. Meanwhile, we have received a complaint from Congress and the election squad is investigating it,” said Collector Renuraj.

Sultan Bathery DySP Sajeev T N said that they have registered a case as per Section 171 (B) and (C) of the IPC for electoral offences. “The police raided the wholesaler in Bathery on Wednesday based on a tip-off and seized the kits. Since it is a non-cognizable offence, the police produced the evidence in court and the court permitted us to register a case for electoral offence on Thursday. As per the shop owner, the kits were ordered by a local resident. We have intensified the search for the person who placed the order,” the DySP said.

The seized kits contained sugar, biscuits, tea dust, coconut oil and soap. Some of the kits also contained betel leaves and tobacco. It is alleged that the kits were taken for distribution from supermarkets in Mananthavady and Meppadi Road in Kalpetta. Both the LDF and UDF have complained that the kits were being distributed by the local leaders of the BJP to solicit votes in the tribal areas. Following this, the election officials conducted an inspection in Mananthavady and on Meppadi Road in Kalpetta and collected CCTV footage for a detailed examination.

Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan said that the BJP insulted the tribal people of Wayanad by distributing kits in return for votes. In a press conference in Kalpetta on Thursday, the UDF leaders, including Appachan, alleged that the delay on the part of the Election Commission and police in registering a case and going ahead with arrests is part of the CPM-BJP understanding even after the efforts made by the BJP candidate to influence voters were caught red-handed.

Kits for temple: BJP

NDA candidate K Surendran said that the kits were prepared by a devotee for distribution to a temple. “’The LDF and UDF should apologise to the tribal community. A devotee made an offering to the temple and it was spread that the kit was to be given to the tribal people,” Surendran said in Kalpetta.