Kerala: How an innovative LDF campaign withstood Indira Wave of 1984

“We formed a new platform, the Progressive and Democratic Students’ Front, to lead the campaign. Around 500 students split into squads and camped in various parts of the district to visit as many houses as possible with handouts,” C P John, now the general secretary of CMP, told TNIE.

John recalled the CPM used a candidate’s photograph for the first time in that campaign.

“Until then, posters only displayed the candidate’s name and election symbol. After obtaining approval from CPM state secretariat members N Sreedhar and T K Ramakrishnan, we printed black and white photo posters of Kurup. Additionally, we ran an election advertisement in the Kerala Kaumudi newspaper,” he said.

In a first, around 56 teachers from the CMS College released a statement in support of Kurup. “They also went door-to-door seeking votes for their former student, regardless of their political affiliations. College principal M C John provided the funds required for Kurup’s election deposit. Professors S Krishna Iyer, Mohan Kurian, K J Baby and George Koshy coordinated the efforts from Ashoka Lodge in Kottayam,” reminisced Kurian Thomas Karimpanatharayil, a coordinator for Kurup’s campaign.

According to Kurup, the first victory was remarkable as it instilled confidence. He has since contested nine elections, including two successful runs for the assembly, and emerged victorious on six occasions. “We were unaware of the Indira wave sweeping the nation. The UDF was confident of victory. It was a festival of students, who worked hard and got the desired result. Isaac was in Kolkata when the election was declared and he took a flight to reach in time to join the campaign. When results were announced, Mathai Chacko (former Thiruvambadi MLA) arrived from Kozhikode wearing a lungi,” he said.