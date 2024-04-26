Kerala: How an innovative LDF campaign withstood Indira Wave of 1984

KOTTAYAM: The general election of 1984 was a momentous occasion, etched in the annals of history with unique significance. Held just two months after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the polls were marked by unprecedented events that left an indelible mark on the collective memory of the nation. The Indian National Congress swept the majority of seats across all states.
But in the UDF fortress of Kottayam, a 27-year-old made history. The triumph of K Suresh Kurup over two-time sitting MP Scaria Thomas of the Kerala Congress (M) was a remarkable feat that reshaped the political landscape of central Travancore. While the nationwide ‘Indira wave’ had an impact on Kerala as well, Kurup stood out as the lone CPM candidate to win in the state.
Kurup contested the election while he was the SFI president, with activists from across Kerala converging in Kottayam to support the LDF candidate. The then SFI secretary C P John, T M Thomas Isaac, J Mercykutty Amma and the late T P Chandrasekharan were among those at the forefront of the campaigns.
“We formed a new platform, the Progressive and Democratic Students’ Front, to lead the campaign. Around 500 students split into squads and camped in various parts of the district to visit as many houses as possible with handouts,” C P John, now the general secretary of CMP, told TNIE.
John recalled the CPM used a candidate’s photograph for the first time in that campaign.
“Until then, posters only displayed the candidate’s name and election symbol. After obtaining approval from CPM state secretariat members N Sreedhar and T K Ramakrishnan, we printed black and white photo posters of Kurup. Additionally, we ran an election advertisement in the Kerala Kaumudi newspaper,” he said.
In a first, around 56 teachers from the CMS College released a statement in support of Kurup. “They also went door-to-door seeking votes for their former student, regardless of their political affiliations. College principal M C John provided the funds required for Kurup’s election deposit. Professors S Krishna Iyer, Mohan Kurian, K J Baby and George Koshy coordinated the efforts from Ashoka Lodge in Kottayam,” reminisced Kurian Thomas Karimpanatharayil, a coordinator for Kurup’s campaign.
According to Kurup, the first victory was remarkable as it instilled confidence. He has since contested nine elections, including two successful runs for the assembly, and emerged victorious on six occasions. “We were unaware of the Indira wave sweeping the nation. The UDF was confident of victory. It was a festival of students, who worked hard and got the desired result. Isaac was in Kolkata when the election was declared and he took a flight to reach in time to join the campaign. When results were announced, Mathai Chacko (former Thiruvambadi MLA) arrived from Kozhikode wearing a lungi,” he said.
The highlight of Kurup’s victory was that he wrested the UDF fortress at a time when ‘anti-communist’ sentiments were strong in central Travancore, particularly among Christian communities. “When Mercykutty Amma, Savithri (who later married Kurup) and others were planning house visits in Athirampuzha near Ettumanoor, the local party leadership warned us to be cautious of potential negative reactions. In Puthuppally, we were turned away from a house by an elderly man who expressed his dislike for communists. However, as students, we dared to visit every house. I believe Kurup’s victory helped the CPM make inroads into Christian voters in Central Travancore,” said Abdul Rasheed, a friend of Kurup.
“Many cast their votes on Kurup’s name and not on his election symbol. The ‘arrival’ (sickle) symbol was anathema to several voters then,” he recalled.