Kerala LS poll campaign recap: Josh, jostle & jolts

LDF

CPM, CPI, Kerala Congress (M), JDS (T), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), RJD, Indian National League, Congress (S), Janadhipathya Kerala Congress, Kerala Congress (Skaria Thomas)

Highlights

The Left campaign’s primary focus was on the Citizenship Amendment Act, using it as a plank to cash in on anti-BJP sentiments.

The Left banked heavily on anti-incumbency against the Centre and sitting UDF MPs.

 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remained the star campaigner throughout, travelling across the state to address conventions.

 National leaders such as CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, politburo members Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat, and CPI general secretary D Raja campaigned in Kerala.

 In Vadakara, the Left engaged in a ‘whisper campaign’ that if UDF candidate Shafi. Paramabil wins, the bypoll to his Palakkad assembly seat would BJP.

 CPM went all out to woo Muslim minority voters, posturing as the ‘real’ champion of the community’s causes.

 The party also took efforts to retain its traditional Hindu vote base, and sought to make inroads into Christian belts.

 Through consistent campaigning, the Left attempted to create an anti-Centre narrative in the state.

 In what was viewed as a shrewd strategy to sideline the BJP, the chief minister unleashed a barrage of attacks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.