Kerala LS poll campaign recap: Josh, jostle & jolts

LDF
CPM, CPI, Kerala Congress (M), JDS (T), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), RJD, Indian National League, Congress (S), Janadhipathya Kerala Congress, Kerala Congress (Skaria Thomas)
Highlights
The Left campaign’s primary focus was on the Citizenship Amendment Act, using it as a plank to cash in on anti-BJP sentiments.
The Left banked heavily on anti-incumbency against the Centre and sitting UDF MPs.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remained the star campaigner throughout, travelling across the state to address conventions.
National leaders such as CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, politburo members Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat, and CPI general secretary D Raja campaigned in Kerala.
In Vadakara, the Left engaged in a ‘whisper campaign’ that if UDF candidate Shafi. Paramabil wins, the bypoll to his Palakkad assembly seat would BJP.
CPM went all out to woo Muslim minority voters, posturing as the ‘real’ champion of the community’s causes.
The party also took efforts to retain its traditional Hindu vote base, and sought to make inroads into Christian belts.
Through consistent campaigning, the Left attempted to create an anti-Centre narrative in the state.
In what was viewed as a shrewd strategy to sideline the BJP, the chief minister unleashed a barrage of attacks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The CPM’s strong organisational structure appeared to be the Left’s biggest strength.
Controversies
In Vadakara, LDF candidate K K Shailaja alleged wide circulation of her fake videos, photos and morphed images. The social media campaign against her created quite a stir across the state, and also led to legal a tussle between Shailaja and UDF candidate Shafi Parambil.
Left MLA P V Anwar stirred a hornet’s nest after he termed Rahul Gandhi a “fourth-class” citizen who should undergo “a DNA test” to confirm whether he indeed hailed from the Nehru-Gandhi clan. The scenario worsened after CM Pinarayi Vijayan backed Anwar, saying “Rahul was not beyond criticism”
UDF
Congress, IUML, RSP, Kerala Congress (Jospeh), Kerala Congress (Jacob), Kerala democratic Party, CMP, RMP, AIFB, JSS, National Janata Dal
Highlights
Managed to draw massive participation of people during the campaign in most of the constituencies.
Key agendas included highlighting denial of welfare pensions in the state, failures of Central and state governments, unemployment, man-animal conflict
Strategic moves included surprise candidature of Shafi Parambil in Vadakara and K Muraleedharan in Thrissur, and rejecting the support extended by SDPI.
The UDF’s talking points included scam allegations against Chief Minsiter Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter, death of Sidharthan J S, student of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Wayanad, the Panur bomb blast involving DYFI workers.
It also raised issues such as double voters in Alappuzha, Attingal and Palakkad constituencies, and bogus voting in Kannur and Kasargod.
Alleged a nexus between the BJP and CPM in the Thrissur Pooram mess-up.
Star campaigners included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Telangana C M Revanth Reddy, and top leaders such Priyanka Gandhi and Sachin Pilot
Controversies
Decision to avoid using flags of the Congress and its ally IUML for campaigns in Wayand, fearing a backlash in north India against the League’s ‘green flag’
Cyber attack against Vadakara LDF candidate K K Shailaja
Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor was booked by the cyber police on a BJP complaint accusing him of spreading baseless allegations against NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The latter had earlier served a legal notice, accusing Tharoor of defamation
NDA
BJP, BDJS, Shiv Sena, JRS (CK Janu), NCP (Ajit Pawar) Kerala Congress Democratic, National Progressive Party, Nationalist Kerala Congress, LJP, Kerala Kamraj Congress
Highlights
The BJP-led NDA heavily banked on ‘Modi’s Guarantee’ throughout its campaign
Highlighting strong governance, welfare schemes and development initiatives of the Modi government
Strong stand against terrorism
Wooed voters dangling the prospect of candidates becoming Union ministers if elected
Accused INDIA bloc allies CPM and Congress of fighting in Kerala and “hugging” in Delhi
Sustained attack on the scam allegations against the state government
Consolidation of Hindu-Christian votes was one of the key agendas. Highlighted SDPI support to UDF, and PDP’s support to LDF
Gained backing from the SNDP, Sivagiri Mutt, and some churches in some regions
Some of its strategic/surprise moves included fielding state president K Surendran against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, pitting Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar against Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram, offering Pathanamthitta seat to Congress veteran A K Antony’s son Anil Antony, and inducting former chief minister K Karunakaran’s daughter Padmaja Venugopal
Star campaigners included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, BJP national president J P Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and BJP Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai
Controversies
Political wheeler-dealer T G Nandakukar accused Pathanamthitta BJP candidate Anil Antony of having taken bribes in the past
Wayanad candidate K Surendran stirred a debate as he said Sulthan Bathery should revert to its old name, Ganapathi Vattom