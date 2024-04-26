Kerala: No vote of confidence for ‘home’ with 40 voters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forty people with links to this ‘home’ in East Fort are eligible voters. But none of the candidates of Thiruvananthapuram, a high-profile constituency witnessing a triangular fight, visited the place for campaigning.

The candidates would have given the government-run Sree Chitra Home a miss because it is a care home for children and youngsters, says Superintendent Bindu V. Although there are 40 names from the home on the voters’ list only two are current residents. Ramya, 26, one of them, says she has participated in all elections since she became eligible.

Thirty-eight are former inmates. “They have been married off to different places, mostly in and around Thiruvananthapuram. We have asked them to cast their votes without fail,” Bindu told TNIE.

The polling booth for 11 persons, including current inmates Ramya and Prasanna, is at the Fort Girls’ Mission High School. The booth for others is at the SMC Government Model Higher Secondary School. Bindu said her staff telephoned former inmates and asked them to come and vote at the designated booths.

Unfortunately, four inmates will not be able to cast their maiden votes. They had registered online but no information was received on booths. Athira G S, 20, said she and three others had registered online. “We received reference ID numbers. But no further communication. We are confused whether the booth would be near the care home or in our native place,” she says.