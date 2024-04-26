Kerala: Peroorkada couple to vote after tying knot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Peroorkada natives Ananthu Girish and Gopika B Das are going to have a busy Friday. Both of them have planned to rush to booth number 106 at Oolampara to cast their votes, but only after their wedding at Subramaniam Hall in Trivandrum Club on the day the state goes to polls.

With the date for their big day fixed months in advance, Ananthu and Gopika chose not to alter their plans when the election date was announced. Instead, they embraced the opportunity to blend two significant dates into one unforgettable day.

Ananthu, a zonal officer of Star Hills, and Gopika, a recent BTech graduate, will get married between 12 and 12.45 pm on Friday.

“For us, there couldn’t be a better day to start this new journey together. The whole of Kerala is making decisions for a new beginning, and what better day than this for us to embark on our new journey,” shares Ananthu.

Straight from the wedding hall, adorned in traditional attire and in great joy, Ananthu and Gopika will head to the polling booth, with their voter IDs in hand. “We have decided to go to the polling booth first, before heading home for the customs there,” said a smiling Gopika. “Our families and friends have also decided to vote in the morning and then join us for the wedding,” Gopika added.