Kerala: Portal to help voters make informed choice

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Kerala goes to polls, a group of youngsters have set up an online platform to help voters make an informed choice when they exercise their franchise on Friday.

Poli Performance, a web portal, gives voters a detailed overview of the performance of Lok Sabha MPs from Kerala during their tenure (17th Lok Sabha), as well as information about the candidates in fray. The platform offers transparent and comprehensive data for evaluating the MPs’ performance.

“It is important that voters have access to accurate and unbiased information about their current MPs and candidates. Our platform addresses this need by providing reliable data and in-depth analyses,” said Akshay S, a techie working in Bangalore. “We conceived the idea long back. We started developing the platform just three months ago,” he said. The platform contains profiles of all the candidates contesting in the elections and aims to enhance voter awareness. “After the elections, we plan to add more features to the website. The platform will act as a bridge between citizens and elected representatives,” he said.

Adwaith S, another techie, and law researchers Reshma Sekhar and Gautam Aredath developed the portal. The data it contains is sourced from the official websites of the Union government.