Kerala: Sudhakaran, EP Jayarajan trade barbs on poll eve over ‘BJP links’

KANNUR: Thursday’s silent campaign was marked by a flurry of allegations and heated exchanges between the LDF and UDF in Kannur. UDF candidate K Sudhakaran accused CPM leader E P Jayarajan of engaging in talks with BJP leaders on switching his political allegiance. Sudhakaran’s claim was in response to the CPM’s assertions that the former was considering joining the saffron party.

According to Sudhakaran, the BJP’s discussions with Jayarajan were moderated by Sobha Surendran and Rajeev Chandrasekhar. “Jayarajan, however, allegedly backed out of the arrangement when faced with pressure from the CPM.” Sudhakaran further contended that the talks took place in a Gulf country.

“It involved a mediator, who informed me of the meeting. Jayarajan is upset with his role in the CPM. He was disappointed at not being named party secretary. After Govindan’s appointment, EP was neglected. His relationship with Pinarayi [Vijayan] has also soured. During the meeting, the BJP offered EP a governor’s post. But he backed out when faced with strong threats from his party,” Sudhakaran told reporters in Kannur.

Vehemently denying the allegations, Jayarajan said that it was Sudhakaran himself who had attempted to join the BJP, even travelling to Chennai for the purpose. He questioned Sudhakaran’s repeated moves to align with the Sangh parivar. EP added that Sudhakaran expressed his intention to switch sides after his meeting with Amit Shah. “Sudhakaran himself revealed he was invited to Chennai by BJP leader Raja. It seems that Sudhakaran did not take his meds yesterday, which explains his assertions about me. I don’t need to join the BJP. I am a leader who took on the RSS. They tried to kill me many times. It’s been years since I travelled to Dubai,” EP told a press conference in Kannur.

Jayarajan said the media should not encourage cheap attempts at taking potshots with unsubstantiated claims that people will find hard to believe. “Sudhakaran still holds a grudge against me. The two men he sent to shoot me were also RSS men,” EP said.