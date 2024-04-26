LD clerk in Kerala suspended for sharing poll officials’ list on WhatsApp groups

PATHANAMTHITTA: Dramatic protests and allegations, culminating in the suspension of an LD clerk, marked the final hours before the district went to polls on Friday.

The turn of events started with Anto Antony, the UDF candidate in Pathanamthitta, staging a sit-in protest at the collectorate, alleging that the list of polling officials on duty at the Konni assembly segment was leaked by LDF-affiliated unions through WhatsApp groups.

“The list which should be handed over only during the distribution of polling materials and to be kept by the designated officers in secrecy, has been widely circulated across various WhatsApp groups for at least a couple of days now. This is part of an attempt to commit election fraud,” he said.

Anto said that those Left leaders, who got the list in advance, have directed their cadres for bogus voting.