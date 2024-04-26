LDF, NDA will fight for 2nd place in Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the silent day of the campaign, Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha candidate Shashi Tharoor had to reiterate that the fight between the LDF and NDA was to get the second place. Meanwhile, CPI leader and LDF candidate Pannian Raveendran stepped up his attack against Tharoor claiming that unlike him, he had been living in Thiruvananthapuram for the past 40 years.

On Thursday morning, Tharoor visited the Thiruvananthapuram DCC office and took stock of the situation. Speaking to reporters there, Tharoor reiterated that the fight between LDF and NDA is about who will clinch the second position. Tharoor also visited the war room at Indira Bhavan. Later, he was busy giving television interviews and was also huddled with his team and party workers.

A day after the high-voltage public campaigning came to an end on Wednesday, Pannian unleashed his attack on Tharoor claiming that he was not air-dropped. Pannian maintained that he has always been there (Thiruvananthapuram) unlike Tharoor who drops in as a visitor. “I have been living amid the people. Tharoor has been asking how come I have the guts to put a claim on winning. Do I lack guts? I will win the poll. My hopes are sky-high. The fight is between the UDF and NDA for the second place. I am telling the ground reality which has been reiterated by CPM secretary M V Govindan. In Kerala, the fight is between the LDF and UDF,” said Pannian.