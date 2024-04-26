Voter alert: IMD issues heatwave warning in Kerala, advises caution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sweltering heat will be a cause for concern for voters across Kerala who will exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts and heatwave warnings in 12 districts on polling day. The IMD has said the temperatures are expected to be 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal in the state.

As of last week, around 437 heat-related ailments have been reported in the state since the advent of summer. There have been one confirmed and two suspected heat-related deaths.

IMD has predicted the likelihood of a heatwave in one or two places in Palakkad on Friday, making the democratic exercise challenging for party workers, voters and officials alike.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements at booths in view of the hot and humid weather. Voting will be held in 25,231 booths across Kerala. Drinking water, areas having shade and separate queues for the elderly and the differently-abled are among the EC’s arrangements made at booths to ensure voters’ comfort.

“All arrangements are in place. There will be separate queues for the elderly to reduce their waiting time. We have sensitised district collectors, and first aid, including ORS packets, will be made available at polling stations vulnerable to extreme heat,” Sanjay Kaul, Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, told TNIE. “Mothers coming to the booths with children will be able to use creche facilities at the polling stations,” he said.

Maximum temperature in Palakkad is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius on Friday, making it the hottest district in the state. Maximum temperatures will be 39 degrees Celsius, the second highest, in Kollam and Thrissur districts. Maximum temperatures will be 38 degrees Celsius in Kannur and Kozhikode districts and 36 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts.

“Southern districts are expected to receive thunderstorms in the evening. We have advised authorities to keep community health centres and primary health centres on alert to deal with heat-related incidents,” said an official with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

