Awareness drives have no impact, Kerala's Malapandaram tribals skip voting

“Field-level awareness was given too. Officials even promised to arrange transportation for residents,” said Peermade tribal extension officer Jovy Varghese. Tribal member Sarada said that though she urged other tribals to cast their votes, they were reluctant to come out of the forest.

She said that this was the second time that she was exercising her right to vote.

‘Dollies’ come to voters’ rescue in P’Thitta again

For the ninth year straight, dollies came to the help of the elderly and persons with disabilities eager to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections in Pathanamthitta on Friday. More than 80 people engaged the four palanquin-type carriages operated by 12 porters, to carry them past the 48 steps, to the three booths at Sree Narayana Satha Valsara Memorial LP School at Mundukottackal in Pathanamthitta municipality. Since relocating the booths was not possible owing to the unavailability of facilities and absence of roads nearby, dollies were the lone option for voters. The government had started the dolly service in 2015 following the High Court’s intervention. Saji K Simon, a local Congress leader, had moved the plea that reached HC and resulted in the favourable order.