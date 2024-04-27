Awareness drives have no impact, Kerala's Malapandaram tribals skip voting

IDUKKI: Malapandaram tribals of Idukki’s Vandiperiyar, a dwindling semi-nomadic population living inside the forests in Sathram, Vallakkadavu areas of Vandiperiyar panchayat, didn’t exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls in the Idukki constituency on Friday. Of the 20 registered voters in Ward 12 (Mount) of Vandiperiyar, only three came to the polling booth.
Ward member Guneshwari A told TNIE that though four tribal community members came to the booth, one had lost his voter ID following which he was not allowed to vote. Chellamma, 79, Sarada, 30, and her husband Madhavan voted at booth 186 at Government LP School in Arnakkal.
This time, however, hopes ran high as the district administration along with the district election department through ‘Nanka Vote’ campaign had distributed identity cards to 10 new voters.
“Field-level awareness was given too. Officials even promised to arrange transportation for residents,” said Peermade tribal extension officer Jovy Varghese. Tribal member Sarada said that though she urged other tribals to cast their votes, they were reluctant to come out of the forest.
She said that this was the second time that she was exercising her right to vote.
‘Dollies’ come to voters’ rescue in P’Thitta again
For the ninth year straight, dollies came to the help of the elderly and persons with disabilities eager to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections in Pathanamthitta on Friday. More than 80 people engaged the four palanquin-type carriages operated by 12 porters, to carry them past the 48 steps, to the three booths at Sree Narayana Satha Valsara Memorial LP School at Mundukottackal in Pathanamthitta municipality. Since relocating the booths was not possible owing to the unavailability of facilities and absence of roads nearby, dollies were the lone option for voters. The government had started the dolly service in 2015 following the High Court’s intervention. Saji K Simon, a local Congress leader, had moved the plea that reached HC and resulted in the favourable order.