Brisk voting at urban, suburban polling stations in Kerala's capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the scorching heat, citizens turned out in large numbers at urban polling centres in the state capital to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. Almost every polling centres witnessed brisk voting during the morning hours in the urban and suburban polling stations in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. Despite the intense heat, the flow of voters remained steady during the afternoon hours and dipped later during the evening hours.

The Government LP School at Kanjirampara in Vattiyoorkavu, which had five polling booths, witnessed heavy turnout of voters during the morning hours. 74-year-old Arifa Beevi, who was seen leaving the polling station, was dissatisfied with the arrangements. “I had to wait in the line for more than one hour to get my turn to vote. They set up three polling booths in the same building and the entire corridor was cramped with voters. I am old and have ailments, I felt suffocated,” said Arifa, who was one among the many elderly citizens who had to go through harrowing experience to exercise their right to vote.

The police and the volunteers had a hard time managing the queue and providing assistance to the elderly and people with disabilities who came to vote at Kanjirampara polling station. Thiruvananthapuram constituency accounts for 14,30,531 voters comprising 7,41317 women voters and 6,89,155 male voters and 59 transgender voters. When the voting concluded, which extended even after the 6pm deadline, Thiruvananthapuram recorded around 66.43 per cent voting.

People irrespective of age came to the polling stations along with their families and children to cast their votes. 75-year-old K Vilasini came all the way from Neyyattinkara to cast her vote at Government Model Higher Secondary School for Girls at Pattom. “I live with my son in Neyyattinkara and I didn’t want to miss my opportunity to vote this time. We are struggling because we are not getting pensions on time. A lot of people depend on pension for survival and the government and the elected representatives often forget this. I don’t care who wins or loses in this election. It doesn’t make any difference for people like us,” lamented Vilasini.