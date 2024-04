THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first in the state, IMD confirmed a heatwave condition in Palakkad on Friday.

The district recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius, which is 5.1 degrees Celsius than the normal. The maximum temperature was 41.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Earlier IMD issued a heatwave alert in Palakkad, Thrissur and Kollam due to the persistent high maximum temperature till April 28.

Palakkad has remained the hottest place in the state for most of the days this month.