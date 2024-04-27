Kerala: CPI criticises BJP candidate Rajeev for not exercising franchise

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s failure to cast his vote is snowballing into a controversy with the CPI questioning the Union minister’s faith in the democratic process. It was when the media asked the minister about his vote that Rajeev revealed that he had missed the voting this time as he could not transfer his vote from Bengaluru where he is residing with family.

“I regret that I could not travel to Bengaluru to cast my vote. I have been voting there for years. However, this time my priority is to be here. I think this election will create history,” he said. Rajeev is locked in a three-cornered fight in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, questioning the Union minister’s faith in the democratic process, CPI leader and minister in the LDF government G R Anil termed Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s action an insult to the democratic process.

“Rajeev not exercising his franchise is proof of his lack of faith in democracy. It is a very serious issue. The minister’s action reflects corporate interests. They have only business interests,” he said.