Kerala LS polls: 98 cases registered for spreading canards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cyber police wing has registered 98 cases during the Lok Sabha poll campaign in connection with generation and circulation of fake and libelous content via social media and cyber platforms. The cases were registered on various charges, including spreading canards against EVMs, Election Commission, candidates and the whole election procedure, sources told TNIE.

The most number of cases were registered under Kozhikode rural police limit. As many as 17 cases were registered in the rural district against LDF and UDF workers based on complaints filed by UDF’s Shafi Parambil and LDF’s K K Shailaja, who are pitted in a neck-to-neck contest in Vadakara.

Both the candidates had alleged that they were subjected to cyber harassment by their opponents. The allegation and counter-allegation on cyber harassment had augmented the intensity of the contest in the politically-sensitive constituency.

The social media monitoring related to the polls was launched by the cyber wing after the Election Commission issued a notification for the elections on March 16.