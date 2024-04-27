Kerala LS polls: Cash found abandoned near polling booth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A bundle of cash to the tune of Rs 51,000 was found abandoned near a polling booth at Machel near Malayinkeezhu on Friday.

The cash was found near Machel LP School, which is a polling station. The currency bundle mostly comprised notes of Rs 500 denomination and a few notes of Rs 100 and 200 denominations, respectively.

The notes were found abandoned there by a voter, who came to cast his vote by 8.15 am.

The police said the currency was seized by the Election Commission squad, and since it was claimed by none, the amount was deposited in Malayinkeezhu treasury.