Kerala LS polls: Coastal votes help raise poll percentage in Attingal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high voter turnout in the coastal areas at the fag end of the polling time pushed the voting percentage in the Attingal constituency closer to the state average. The booths along the coastal road have seen the rush after 1pm when the overall voting percentage in the constituency was around 40%. Women and elderly chose to cast their votes in the evening in several booths in the coastal regions of Thumpa, Maryanad, Puthukurichi, Perumathura, Perunguzhi, Poothura and Anchuthengu.

“The women are busy with their household and other livelihood matters in the morning. But they did come to booths by afternoon,” said Gerald Franklin a booth-level agent at Puthikurichy.