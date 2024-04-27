Kerala LS polls: Congress pins hope on Thiruvananthapuram coastal belt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Brisk voting witnessed in the coastal belt of Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours only gained momentum as the day wore on. Muslim women voters came out in large numbers when the booths opened as the men trooped to nearby mosques for Friday prayers. Christian voters, however, pulled their weight right from morning. This is expected to be crucial for both the LDF and the UDF.

District Congress committee chief Palode Ravi and the lone Congress MLA in the district, M Vincent, exuded confidence in their candidate Shashi Tharoor improving on his 99,000-plus victory margin in 2019.

At 12:30pm, Vallakadavu LP School wore a desolate look with just a handful of people lining up to vote. Polling booths at this venue were categorised as vulnerable and five policemen from Theni, Tamil Nadu, were posted here from Tuesday. Two of the officers, K Chelladurai and Thaya Ayyarsamy, told TNIE that no untoward incidents were reported.

“The humidity, which is worse than back home, took a toll. We think it’s the humid conditions that forced voters to stay away,” the two echoed.

Thiruvananthapuram City commissioner C Nagaraju visited almost every polling booth in the coastal areas. “Everything has been hunky-dory. Polling was brisk till noon. Voters returned in large numbers later in the evening,” Nagaraju told TNIE.