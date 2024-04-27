Kerala LS polls: Idinjar tribals never miss a vote

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Girls, eat what you want,” the elder brother told his sisters, pointing at the display case at a thattukada. They were out together after a long time, thanks to the Lok Sabha elections.

Lakshmanan Kani, 90, and his sisters Parukutti, 83, and Subhadramma, 77, had come to the Government Tribal High School in Idinjar to vote. Though they hail from Kallana tribal settlement in Idinjar forest, some 40km away from Thiruvananthapuram, the siblings rarely travel together. Even on Friday, they met by accident.

“Party workers had arranged vehicles to take us to the polling booth. We happened to be in the same jeep,” said Parukutti.

Subhadramma said her children, who usually take her to the booth, were busy and hence, she opted for the party’s vehicle.

The Idinjar forest has over half a dozen settlements all connected by concrete roads. However, the settlements are turning uninhabitable due to increasing wildlife attacks and drinking water shortage, said Suma, a voter in her thirties who lives in Kidarakkuzhi settlement. “Still, people here vote in every election,” she said.