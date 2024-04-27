Kerala LS polls: Tharoor alleges tie-up between NDA and LDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging a tie-up between the LDF and the NDA, Shashi Tharoor said he was amazed by how his fellow candidates had refrained from criticising each other during campaigning.

The UDF’s Thiruvananthapuram candidate sought to know whether a friendly match was on between the candidates of the two rival fronts and added that “they have both trained guns on me”.

“They campaigned solely against me. I am perfectly willing to take up the fight. But it has raised certain legitimate questions,” Tharoor said on Friday.

According to Tharoor, the intention of his fight was to change the government at the Centre and restore democracy. “I have repeatedly raised the point that this election is far greater than my own future. This is about India’s future. We are here to restore democracy and pluralism,” he added. Tharoor, who is eying a fourth term, said the onus of defeating BJP, was on the Congress.