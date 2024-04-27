Kerala LS polls: Wayanad votes amid fear of wild Animals

KALPETTA: Amidst the fear of wild animal attacks, residents of Meenangadi and Thirunelly in Wayanad district cast their votes on Friday. On Thursday, Amaldev, a class VIII student from Moonnanakuzhi, miraculously survived a tiger attack here. He was on his way to his school to attend a holiday camp when he spotted a tiger approaching from a nearby coffee plantation.

“As there was a fence near the plantation, the boy had time to escape from the tiger and seek help from nearby residents. Due to the commotion, the tiger went back into the coffee plantation but was spotted again by a woman the same day. There was widespread fear among the residents to step out and cast their votes. Since nobody dared to walk to the polling stations, representatives of political parties here arranged special transportation facilities for the voters. The public also requested to cast their votes before evening considering the attacks,” said Binu K T, a coffee plantation worker in Mylambadi.

He further said that in the last two months, two tigers were caught in Kaloorkunnu and Mylambadi areas in Poothadi and Meenangadi panchayats. The intermittent presence of tigers in Mylambadi, Pullumala and Munnanakuzhi areas has increased the concern of the people living in here.