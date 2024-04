At 8pm the Vadakara constituency recorded 73.36% polling. The delay in voting in many booths in Vadakara has led to apprehensions in UDF camps as they suspect an attempt to sabotage.

Meanwhile, in Attingal poll percentage remained high right from the beginning. The constituency recorded 69.40% turnout by 8pm. Pathanamthitta recorded the lowest voter turnout of 63.35% in the state. While Ponnani recorded 67.93% polling, another Muslim League stronghold Malappuram recorded 71.68% by 8pm.

The state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, which usually marks low voter turnout, recorded 66.43% polling. The Congress strongholds of Idukki (66.39%) and Ernakulam (68.10%) too recorded low turnout.

Amid concerns of sweltering heat bringing down the turnout, eight persons collapsed and died on the day. An elderly voter died after exercising his franchise at Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha, while three men died in similar circumstances in Palakkad.

As the district recorded a temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, the district administration arranged basic amenities, including drinking water and waiting shelters, for the voters at the polling stations.

In Kozhikode, a polling agent and two voters collapsed and died in the intense heat. In Malappuram, a voter died after reaching home.