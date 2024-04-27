Kochi: Drop in voter turnout does not hinder claim game

KOCHI: Although voter turnout in Ernakulam constituency declined from the previous election, several booths witnessed brisk polling. According to preliminary figures, 67.91% of voters exercised their franchise, but officials emphasise that this is not the final figure. In 2019, the polling percentage was 77.63%.
The highest turnout of 72.09% was recorded in North Paravur assembly constituency, from where LDF candidate K J Shine hails. Vypin constituency came second with 70.86%, while Kalamassery stood third with 70.27%. Ernakulam and Kochi recorded the lowest turnout of 62.22% and 65.87% respectively.
Long queues of voters formed at many booths in Kochi as polling began at 7am on Friday. Voter turnout crossed 6% by 8:30am. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan joined other leaders, including candidates, in arriving at the booths early in the morning. However, a low turnout was witnessed in some booths in the city, which was attributed to scorching temperatures.
Polling in the constituency reached 24.50% by 11am and around 40% by noon. By 3pm, the turnout was 47.20%.
UDF candidate Hibi Eden cast his vote at Mamangalam SNDP Hall at 7am. He offered prayers at the cemetery of his father, George Eden, at Pottakuzhi Little Flower Church, before proceeding to cast his vote with his wife Anna Eden.
LDF’s Shine cast her vote at Kumara Vilasam LP School in Vedimara, North Paravur.
NDA candidate K S Radhakrishnan cast his vote in Cheranelloor. He later visited many booths.
Case against 4 for circulating misinformation about EVMs
The police on Friday registered a case against four persons who posted misleading messages on the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs) on Facebook. The Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police registered cases against Facebook account holders Anil G George, Sanu Haneef, C V A Kutty and Shihab Ali. The accused alleged that the EVMs record votes only for the BJP even if a voter presses the buttons of other candidates.
“The messages posted by the accused discourage others from casting votes. The accused also circulated messages that said tampered EVMs are used in Manipur. They posted abusive messages against the BJP. Based on the report of Kerala Police Cyberdome, the case was registered under IPC Section 153 for provoking riots,” the police said. Cyberdome is carrying out cyber patrolling to prevent the circulation of misinformation on social media. Last week, five persons who spread fake messages about EVMs were booked.
AS THINGS STAND
67.91 Polling percentage in Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency
Turnout in assembly segments:
Kalamassery 70.27%
N Paravur 72.09%
Kochi 65.87%
Tripunithura 67.14%
Ernakulam 62.22%
Thrikkakara 66.24%
Vypin 70.86%
* All preliminary figures