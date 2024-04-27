LDF convenor met Javadekar with Kerala CM’s knowledge: Congress

ALAPPUZHA/KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leaders K C Venugopal and V D Satheesan have alleged that CPM leader E P Jayarajan held discussions with BJP’s Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar with the knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Jayarajan admitted he met Javadekar. The CM’s response revealed a clear-cut deal between CPM and BJP. Pinarayi is justifying Jayarajan. It shows he knew about the meeting. As per the deal, CPM will help BJP in 2-3 seats. In return, the Union government will drop the Lavalin case and the Karuvannur scam case. The CPM and the BJP have joined hands to destroy the Congress,” said Congress general secretary and Alappuzha UDF candidate K C Venugopal.