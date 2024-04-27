One dead, 13 injured in tourist bus accident in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: One person was killed and 13 others injured when a tourist bus lost control and turned turtle in this district early on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred when the bus was proceeding to Udupi in neighbouring Karnataka from Thiruvananthapuram.

"The driver might have dozed off at the wheel. It was a slope and the bus went down after losing control," a police officer said.

The deceased man got trapped beneath the vehicle and his life could not be saved though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, they added.