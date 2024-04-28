4 arrested in Kochi for vandalising restaurant, attacking staff

KOCHI: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly vandalising a restaurant and attacking its employees at Panampilly Nagar on April 23.

The arrested persons have been identified as Leena, 26, of Changanassery, Jenit, 23 of Kattapana, Muhammad Sinan, 22, of Kalpetta and Adarsh Devassy of Changanassery. The police are in search of four other persons in the group.

The incident took place at restaurant Sapiens at around 10.30 pm on April 23 when Leena and her former friend Thanu Thanveer clashed at the restaurant owned by Fort Kochi resident Aman.

Later, Leena returned with a gang wielding a baseball bat and iron rods. They vandalised the restaurant and attacked people present inside the restaurant. Soon, the Ernakulam South police reached the restaurant and arrested the four persons.

Other persons managed to flee from the place. Aman’s business partner Firoz, his friend Mushik and two other employees of the restaurant were injured in the attack.

Damage incurred to the restaurant has been estimated to be worth around Rs 3 lakh. Meanwhile, the police registered another case based on the complaint of the arrested Adarsh Devassy against eight persons, including Thanu and Aman.