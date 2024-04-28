Attingal sees lower voter turnout: Will it spell trouble for UDF?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attingal has witnessed a decrease in voter turnout compared to 2019 general elections. With only 69.40 per cent of voters casting their votes, the constituency has seen a significant decline compared to 2019, which was around 74.21 per cent.

During the morning hours on Friday, almost every polling station had witnessed heavy footfall, which continued till later in the afternoon. During the evening hours, however, the voting percentage didn’t pick up pace, much to the disappointment of the political parties. LDF and BJP candidates V Joy and V Muraleedharan feel that the low voter turnout could adversely impact the UDF.

Sitting MP and UDF candidate Adoor Prakash blamed the sweltering heat, delays in polling process, and brewing resentment among the public against the ruling governments at the state and the centre, for the significant decline in the voting turnout.

Adoor Prakash had won the 2019 elections with a margin of 38,247 votes and had secured a total of 3,80,995 votes. “Many people had to return without casting their votes because of the slow voting procedure. The polling officials also failed to rise to the occasion and this has impacted the voting percentage. Besides this, the public has been unhappy with both the governments at the Centre and the state. Pensions have been delayed, and many had approached me during the election campaign seeking solutions. All these factors have reflected in the voter turnout,” said Adoor Prakash.