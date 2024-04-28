IMD warns of prolonged heatwave in Kerala; temperatures 5 degrees Celsius above normal in Palakkad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IMD forecasts that Palakkad's unusual temperature will persist for the next 24 hours due to ongoing heatwave conditions. The district has remained the hottest place in Kerala, throughout April. In the last three days, the maximum temperature in Palakkad has risen over 5 degrees Celsius above the normal temperature.



“Hot and uncomfortable weather is very likely over Kerala, excluding hilly areas, with the maximum temperature likely to surpass the 95th percentile of climatological values in certain locations during the next 24 hours. Relative humidity in the range 55-65%, particularly in coastal and interior areas, further contributing to the discomfort caused by high temperatures and humidity,” said IMD.



According to weather experts, the hot and dry condition is likely to continue for a week in Northern Kerala, while the Southern districts are expected to receive isolated rainfall.



It was only on Friday that the Met Department confirmed the heatwave condition in the district, though there were alerts earlier. Apart from Palakkad, the districts such as Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Kollam and Kasaragod are expected to have 2 to 5.5 degrees Celsius above the normal temperature.



The IMD recorded 41.8 degrees Celsius, which was just 0.1 degree Celsius less than the all-time high of 41.9 degrees Celsius, in Palakkad on Saturday.

