In the process of preparing a legal framework for Kochi Water Metro operations: Loknath Behera

The first anniversary of the Kochi Water Metro is an occasion for celebration, and KWML managing director Loknath Behera sheds light on the transformative journey of the project and outlines its potential for the state and beyond. Speaking to Aishwarya Prabhakaran, he offers a glimpse into the project’s successes, challenges, and future endeavours, highlighting its significance in shaping the future of transportation in Kerala and setting a precedent for similar initiatives across the country.

Lack of boats

One of the major hurdles to operating the water metro in full swing is the lack of availability of boats in the announced routes, Behera said. “We don’t have an adequate number of boats. We have already floated the tender for the next batch of 15 boats. The tender is being evaluated. We will then require the permission of kfW, the agency funding the project. Possibly, we will get more boats by next year and the problem will be addressed,” he said.

Legal framework

This is the only water metro in the country, Behera said, underscoring the need for a proper legal framework to govern its operations. Discussions are under way with the Indian Law Institute to develop a comprehensive legal regime tailored to the unique requirements of the project, ensuring smooth operations, maintenance, and expansion in the years to come, he points out. “Metro rail is governed by the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002. We have the Inland Waterways Authority of India Act, but that is not enough to operate the Kochi Water Metro. We are governed by central legislation for Kochi Metro Rail and there are some restrictions, which is good. We need a similar legal regime for the water metro to facilitate construction, operations, maintenance and condemnation. Discussions are ongoing with the Indian Law Institute, which works under the aegis of the Supreme Court to prepare a legal regime for the water metro,” said Behera.

Technological advancement

Kochi Water Metro’s focus on sustainability is driving its exploration of hydrogen fuel-cell technology. And, it is planning to add a vessel running on green hydrogen shortly. Behera said it is important to stay ahead of the game in terms of technological advancement to ensure sustainability. “Our existing electric fleet will become redundant in the next five to ten years, and new technology will be introduced. We are now exploring the possibility of introducing a hydrogen-fuel-cell vessel, developed by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL). Large-scale adoption will be examined for our future boats. However, some modifications will be required to make them cost-effective,” he stressed, adding, “At present, green hydrogen is expensive, but this will not be the case in the future.”

For the next 15 boats, new specs have been developed, with an outboard engine. “This will bring down costs and make them simpler to operate,” he said.