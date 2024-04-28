IUML leader Sadiq Ali Thangal advocates for Sunni unity in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal’s efforts to emerge as the acceptable leader of all Muslim groups in Kerala got a boost when he arrived for the inauguration of the Taibah Centre, the headquarters of the Kerala Samsthana Jem-Iyyathul Ulama here on Saturday.

Samsthana (as the organisation is popularly known) is a splinter group of Sunnis that split away from the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama in 1967. Under the leadership of K K Sadaqathulla Moulavi, a group walked out of Samastha over a dispute on the use of mike at mosques. Since then, Samsthana has been functioning as an independent organisation and is currently led by Moulana Najeeb Moulavi, who is its general secretary.

At the inaugural function held at Varakkal in Kozhikode, Sadiq Ali Thangal was hailed as Syedul Umma (leader of the community). In his address, Thangal reminded the community about the importance of staying united. “We need to introspect on this aspect. It may not be possible to desist from working in different organisations. But we must ensure that this doesn’t lead to disruption of unity or mutual accusations,” he said.

“There may be differences of opinion among us, but we can think about spiritual unity even while maintaining the differences. We should examine whether material considerations outweigh our spiritual leanings,” Thangal said, adding that mutual competition among organisations distracts attention from the need for unity. He ended the speech by stressing the need to move forward in the path of unity.