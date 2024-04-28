Kenyan man held with cocaine worth Rs 6.68 crore at Kochi airport

KOCHI: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intercepted a Kenyan national for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 6.68 crore at Nedumbassery airport. The arrested person is Karanja Michael Nganga, a Kenyan national, who arrived from Ethiopia via Muscat at Nedumbassery last week.

As many as 50 capsules containing 668 grams of high-quality cocaine were recovered by the DRI team from Karanja. Following concrete information, the accused was intercepted on his arrival at the airport. However, no drugs could be found following an inspection. Then, DRI officials decided to carry out an X-ray screening of Karanja at the Little Flower Hospital in Angamaly. The test turned positive and a large number of capsules were found in his abdomen.

Later the accused was admitted to Apollo Adlux Hospital in Angamaly for extraction of drugs from the body.