Kerala: Bird flu confirmed again in Kuttanad

ALAPPUZHA: Officials of the animal husbandry department (AHD) has confirmed bird flu cases at three places in the district, stirring up worry among residents. Bird flu was confirmed at ward 10 of Edathua panchayat, ward 4 of Thakazhi and ward 7 of Ambalappuzha North.

Officials said the presence of the H5N1 subtype of the Influenza A virus was detected in ducks and chicken. Two weeks ago, bird flu was confirmed at Edathua and Cheruthana panchayats. The animal husbandry department has culled more than 17,000 ducks since the virus was detected.

Following mass bird deaths, AHD sent samples of the dead birds to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analysis. The samples were tested positive for avian influenza on April 25, said an official.