Kerala Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission warns police for delaying action against builder

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has issued a final warning to the police for dilly-dallying on the non-bailable warrant against an Ernakulam-based builder. Due to police apathy, a couple is yet to benefit from the compensation award issued 10 years ago.

The petitioners in the case are a Keralite couple living in Pune who didn’t get the housing unit promised by Shanthimadom Builders and Developers. In 2015, the commission ruled in favour of the couple and asked the builder to provide compensation to them. The builder never appeared before the commission and also did not pay compensation.

The commission issued a non-bailable warrant against the six promoters of Shanthimadom Builders and Developers through the SHO of North Paravur Station. Despite repeated directions, the SHO neither executed the warrant nor conveyed the reason for non-compliance.

The warrant was then reissued through the Ernakulam District Police Chief. The DPC or the SHO did not respond to this direction as well. The SHO did not respond to the subsequent action-taken report sought by the commission. The officer also turned down the commission’s direction to appear in person.