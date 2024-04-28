Kerala: CPM secretariat to meet tomorrow to discuss post-election scenario in state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat to be held on Monday will discuss the post-poll scenario, the election campaigning and polling in the state. The CPM state leadership has dismissed the analysis based on the differences in the polling percentage as unscientific given the changed political scenario.

Throughout the campaign, the party highlighted the issue of Hindutva agenda put forth by the RSS-BJP, and the Congress’ soft Hindutva stand. The issues would definitely reflect in the voting pattern, the party feels.

“We were able to poll all our votes. Both our political and organisational votes have been cast. We think the LDF would register a historic win in this parliamentary election,” CPM state secretary M V Govindan told TNIE.

According to CPM’s primary analysis, the low polling percentage was recorded in constituencies that are considered pro-UDF traditionally. The leadership also thinks that compared to the last parliament election, the low polling percentage indicates that there was no specific wave in favour of the opposition. However, the CPM also believes that in IUML strongholds the League’s votes had been polled.