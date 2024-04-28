Kerala: CPM secretariat to meet tomorrow to discuss post-election scenario in state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat to be held on Monday will discuss the post-poll scenario, the election campaigning and polling in the state. The CPM state leadership has dismissed the analysis based on the differences in the polling percentage as unscientific given the changed political scenario.
Throughout the campaign, the party highlighted the issue of Hindutva agenda put forth by the RSS-BJP, and the Congress’ soft Hindutva stand. The issues would definitely reflect in the voting pattern, the party feels.
“We were able to poll all our votes. Both our political and organisational votes have been cast. We think the LDF would register a historic win in this parliamentary election,” CPM state secretary M V Govindan told TNIE.
According to CPM’s primary analysis, the low polling percentage was recorded in constituencies that are considered pro-UDF traditionally. The leadership also thinks that compared to the last parliament election, the low polling percentage indicates that there was no specific wave in favour of the opposition. However, the CPM also believes that in IUML strongholds the League’s votes had been polled.
The CPM is also keenly watching the cold response noticed in some areas where the BJP has a considerable vote base. “It is learned that in Kozhikode RSS activists had asked voters to cast their votes in favour of the UDF candidate,” said a CPM leader.
Though the party leadership tried to downplay the issue of E P Jayarajan meeting BJP Kerala Prabhari Prakash Javadekar in the presence of middleman Nandakumar, the CPM secretariat will discuss it. There is dissatisfaction among workers against Jayarajan. The way he chose to come out in public about his meeting with the BJP leader at the start of polling day has not gone down well with the leadership.