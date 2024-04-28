Kerala Governor clears five pending bills passed by Assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has cleared all five pending bills passed by the Assembly. It may be recalled that the governor and LDF government were at loggerheads over not clearing the bills which saw the latter approaching the court against him.

On Saturday, the governor said that there was a delay in clearing the pending bills as there were lots of complaints.

The cleared bills include the Land Assignment Bill, Kerala Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, Abkari Law Amendment Bill, Paddy Wetland Amendment Bill and the Dairy Cooperation Bill. The governor’s decision to clear the pending bills comes a day after the Lok Sabha polls got over in state.

Arif Mohammed Khan told reporters on Saturday that he had cleared the bills much earlier.

“It’s that the media came to know of clearing the five pending bills only now. Since I had received a lot of complaints regarding the bills, it took a while to have it approved,” said the governor.