Kerala LS polls: Ponnani results crucial, may expose magnitude of IUML-Samastha rift

MALAPPURAM: Now that voting for the Lok Sabha elections is over in Kerala, the Indian Union Muslim League, is waiting with bated breath for June 4, when the results are announced. For the League, the results, especially of the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency, will be of immense significance. For, a defeat or even a reduction in the League’s winning margin in either Ponnani or Malappuram seat will be perceived as a victory for the LDF’s planning in the election, and more importantly, signify the dissatisfaction of the Samastha with the IUML.

Conversely, if the IUML candidates win from Malappuram and Ponnani with substantial margins, it will not only reaffirm the IUML’s dominance over Samastha but also let it assert that there are no significant issues between the leaderships of the two organisations.

There have been tensions and discord between the Samastha and League leaderships in the run-up to the elections. In Malappuram, the LDF strategically exploited this disagreement, as well as the perceived inaction of the League’s leaders against the alleged RSS agenda, including criminalisation of triple talaq, in its campaigning.

Meanwhile, Ponnani, where former IUML state secretary K S Hamsa contested on an LDF ticket, witnessed intense campaigning by the Left front against the IUML, while leveraging this discord.