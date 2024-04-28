Kerala LS polls: UDF camp confident of clean sweep

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A day after voting, the Congress exuded confidence of a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hate speech in Rajasthan and anti-Pinarayi factor worked in favour of the UDF, which had a week ago apprehensive of winning even half a dozen seats.

On poll eve, Congress said there was tough contest in Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Thrissur, Alathur, Vadakara and Palakkad seats. UDF Thrissur candidate K Muraleedharan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram after casting vote that the understanding between CPM and BJP was to ensure 18 seats for LDF and two for BJP. On Saturday, he told TNIE that a majority of CPM workers and loyalists did not vote in Thrissur as they were directed to endorse BJP leader Suresh Gopi.

Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran told TNIE that anti-Modi and anti-Pinarayi sentiments turned out to be crucial in favour of the UDF. “The two factors have helped UDF clinch success,” he said.